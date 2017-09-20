Cancelling St. Louis Concerts Won't Fix Issues: Queen Latifah

After Ed Sheeran and U2 cancelled their St Louis concerts amid violent protests after the acquittal of a white police officer who shot dead a black motorist, singer Queen Latifah rues how the problem goes way beyond the city.Sheeran and U2 cancelled their gigs only because the police department said it was too busy handling protests to do the usual concert security.At the Los Angeles airport here, when tmz.com asked Latifah if she would perform in St. Louis, she said if she quit doing concerts everywhere a policeman got away after killing a black citizen, she would have no place left to perform, reported tmz.com.