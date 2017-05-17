Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Photos Are Out

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made her debut at Met Gala 2017, has been making headlines for her much-awaited appearance at the French Riviera. The 31-year-old star arrived looking effortlessly stylish a day before the official opening of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

And if the new photos of Deepika that are out are anything to go by, she is definitely enjoying her stay at Cannes. Dressed in a white bathing robe, Deepika looks both comfortable and chic.

Image: Genesis Burson-Marsteller

The gorgeous actress was snapped leaving Mumbai on Sunday in Alberta Ferretti maxidress and stopped for a day in London.

Image: Yogen Shah

Deepika’s next fashion choice wherein she teamed jeans with a summery yellow top by designer label Chloe was impressive too. She opted for brown lace-up boots to complete the look.

On Tuesday, Deepika took to social media to share updates of what she had on the flight from London to Nice.

diet #Cannes2017 😝 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 15, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

breakfast on board #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

lunch the day before!😝 #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet on Day 1.

She will be joining L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and the international counterparts Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria at the 70th Festival De Cannes.