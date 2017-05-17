DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Deepika Padukone's First Photos Are Out
Check out the photos.
Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made her debut at Met Gala 2017, has been making headlines for her much-awaited appearance at the French Riviera. The 31-year-old star arrived looking effortlessly stylish a day before the official opening of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
And if the new photos of Deepika that are out are anything to go by, she is definitely enjoying her stay at Cannes. Dressed in a white bathing robe, Deepika looks both comfortable and chic.
Image: Genesis Burson-Marsteller
The gorgeous actress was snapped leaving Mumbai on Sunday in Alberta Ferretti maxidress and stopped for a day in London.
Deepika’s next fashion choice wherein she teamed jeans with a summery yellow top by designer label Chloe was impressive too. She opted for brown lace-up boots to complete the look.
Let's welcome our global ambassador, @deepikapadukone to Cannes! The glamorous experience of #LifeAtCannes begins. pic.twitter.com/Wev0HqFfbf
— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 16, 2017
On Tuesday, Deepika took to social media to share updates of what she had on the flight from London to Nice.
Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet on Day 1.
She will be joining L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and the international counterparts Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria at the 70th Festival De Cannes.
