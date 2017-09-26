Can't Force My Dream On My Son, Says Shilpa Shetty

: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is gearing up for the upcoming dance reality show Super Dancer - Chapter 2, says she doesn't believe in forcing her dream on her son.Being a mother of 7-year-old son Viaan, asked if she wants him to become a dancer or actor, Shilpa said: "See, that is the wrong thing... To force my dream to my son. My son has a natural interest in gymnastics. So I am encouraging that. I believe that parents should not force their dream on their children."Every child is special, and has come with a purpose. I think parents should encourage them to achieve their dream. So, I urge, let them dream, let them be achievers."Super Dancer - Chapter 2, starting from September 30 on Sony Entertainment Television, will also have Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor as judges.Judging little children is quite a tough job, Shilpa said."It is heartbreaking to reject a child... But I think our way of judging a kid is not to reject them, but to guide them to improve their flaws. Therefore, this year, some of the kids have come back through audition from last season as a more versatile talent."She added: "I think that is one of the things I am looking for from the show - versatility. There is no agenda of promoting a particular dance form, but of encouraging versatility. If as a dancer, you are well trained in one form, it is great. But always try to push the boundary of your talent by trying on other forms and styles. It helps to grow you as a creative individual."Citing an experience during the auditions, Shilpa said: "We were mesmerized with a little girl, a ballet dancer. But from audience's perspective, how long one can watch ballet for three months? She was not that versatile, so we suggested her to explore a little more also in different forms and then come back next year."