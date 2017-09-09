Can't Keep Fretting Over Box Office Results: Kriti Sanon

: In a year, Kriti Sanon has seen a hit in Bareilly Ki Barfi and a flop in Raabta, but the actor says she does not get troubled by failures.While Raabta tanked at the box office, Bareilly Ki Barfi, became a success and also garnered critical acclaim.Kriti says, "Failure and success are part of the industry. It comes and goes away very easily. You can never be at a position to say 'I've reached and now I can't fail'. It's more important to do things for the right reason."You have to do your job well. You can't keep fretting 'what if it doesn't work at the box office' because it isn't in our hands."The actor made her debut with Heropanti in 2014 and has so far worked in three Bollywood films.Kriti, who holds a B Tech degree, says it was her education which gave her the confidence to try "different" things in her career. "When I came to Mumbai, I had a sense of security. I wasn't desperate, I was passionate. There is a very thin line between both. I knew I had something to fall back on. We say you shouldn't have a Plan B because then you're not focused on Plan A but the Plan B gives you a sense of security."When you're passionate about something, you'd never go to the other plan. It makes you feel secure, that your life doesn't end here. My educational degree gave me that security and made me confident," she says.The 27-year old actor has been roped in to endorse New Zealand as an education destination. Kriti says a formal education has helped her "in working under pressure"."I don't crack under pressure because I've gone through a lot. The pressure gets to you, but giving your best under such situation comes from the grilling which you go through in your school and college."