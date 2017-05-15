Can't Recreate Me: David Hasselhoff on Baywatch film

Miami (Florida): Actor David Hasselhoff found the Baywatch film funny, but he says people can't recreate him.

Eighteen years after the TV show went off air, its film adaptation, which stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Zac Efron and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, had its premiere in Miami this weekend.

But despite having a cameo and walking the red carpet, Hasselhoff, who played Mitch Buchannon in the show, is not entirely convinced by the decision to turn the drama into an all-out comedy, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 64-year-old said: "It's funny, it's pushing the envelope, but it's not Baywatch -- and I say that with a great amount of respect but a great amount of work that I put into 'Baywatch'."

"I think they said, ‘We have the rights to do Baywatch and we're gonna do it our way -- and everything else is the highway'. I had to accept that. It's either cry about it and watch it on TV or get in there and do what I can to make my moment."

"I saw the movie and I said, ‘This is gonna make a lot of money -- but it's still not Baywatch. You can't recreate David Hasselhoff."

While he might disagree with the tone of the film, both he and good friend Pamela Anderson, who was seen as CJ Parker in the show, flew to Miami to support it -- along with their "replacements".