Can't Threaten People in The Name of Religion, Says Sonu Nigam

New Delhi:Popular singer Sonu Nigam has urged the central government to take action against those who issue death threats in the form of "fatwa".

Last month, Nigam got embroiled in a controversy over his tweets against use of loudspeaker at odd hours during azaan (Muslim call for prayer).

"I have full faith in God, who is omnipresent and all-pervading. But I don't like this mentality, when any one issues fatwa against any other person, saying cut off his hair, kill him. There was a fatwa… for cutting off my head," Sonu said on TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

"In my view, the government must do something about this. We live in a civilised and democratic country. We are a republic. How can we allow such things like fatwa? I am also against lynching of people by Gau Rakshaks. I am totally against them.

"I don't like gundagardi (hooliganism) in any form. You can't go in a group of 12 people and threaten a family in the name of religion. Such things should not happen in our country. We are all doing well, actually. We are doing very well these days. This is not a political statement, but I believe 'Achhe din aa rahe hain' (good days are coming)," he added.

Sonu said he has no interest in joining politics and has no connection with any political party.

"I do not have any contacts with politicians. Neither do I invite them, nor anybody comes to my house, nor do I get any phone calls from them. I am happy in my world. I don't visit any politician's house," he said.

"Yes, I do have contacts with (AAP leader) Kumar Vishwas, but he is a poet, and he wants me to sing his songs. I am neither aligned with any political party, nor any organisation. I do charity work quietly, and I do not boast," he added.

Sonu also said that though he "sometimes did feel" like leaving India and settling in some other country, he considers India as his home.