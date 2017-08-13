Can't Wait to be a Father Now, Says Kunal Khemu

: Actor Kunal Khemu didn't feel the urge to find out the gender of his first child, who is expected to arrive soon, and says either way it will be a hit.Excited about the new phase of his life with his wife Soha Ali Khan, the actor told select media, here: "I am excited. It's not unnerving. I can't wait to be a father now."His bundle of joy will arrive before his upcoming film Golmaal Again, for which he was shooting here, hits the screens."I will be a father and then the film will release on 20th (October). I am yet to figure out what I'm having - a girl or boy. I don't even know that," he said.Not curious to know the gender?"I never felt the need to. Once a while I feel that if I get to know (the gender), then it would be easier to shop. There is a little bit of excitement anyway...what's it going to be. It's not like a hit or a flop when a film releases. Either way, it will be a hit," said Kunal.Irrespective of that, he has started planning things for his little one."For the nursery, we have stuck to neutral colours. The preparation has started. I've got a sling bag. I was telling Soha that 'This is what we will do'. Soha was like 'Listen, it will take some time for the baby to grow up to be able to do all that'," he said.And like a good father, he is set to take leave to be there for his child."I will take some time off. A little bit of leave is very important, otherwise I will be in trouble later. I really want to because I want to spend time with the baby," said Kunal."I don't think we will have very rigorous schedule to promote the film (Golmaal Again'), and then we will watch Golmaal together. It will hopefully be the baby's first film," he added.His co-star Tusshar Kapoor was accompanied by his son Laksshya here. Any tips from him?"I asked him 'How is it to be a father?' If you see Tusshar now, he has become way more mature and he's so much more shaant (calm). He loves his kid. He spends so much of time with him. And it's been baby galore. Saif (Ali Khan) had a baby and so many of my other friends. So, I had some pressure," said the actor, who looked like he was working hard on his fitness as well."I've always liked being fit and working out. Luckily, it goes with this film as well. It's not that I am specifically training for this film," he added.When he is not shooting, it's the toughest time to be "disciplined"."Because you wake up when you want to wake up and then you don't want to go to the gym thinking about the heavy traffic. You end up watching TV at home. Also, it is easier to be disciplined outside Mumbai because we (team) have one address - the hotel. The gym is right there, we all go to set together so, it's easier," he said.He will hopefully soon get to shoot outside Mumbai again."Right now we are figuring out to make the second part of Go Goa Gone. It's a long way. It's too early right now. We are hoping to get it going somewhere within a year," he said