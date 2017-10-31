Can't Wait to Begin Filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Says Arjun Kapoor

10th film 1 truth...Change is the only constant !!! Can’t wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/SjZJw9f8Nu — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 31, 2017

: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who sports a buzz cut typical of police recruits and embodies the heartland policeman in the first look of his character from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, says the change has been the only constant in his journey of 10 films in Bollywood."10th film 1 truth... Change is the only constant! Can't wait to begin filming this one. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," Arjun tweeted on Tuesday.Arjun, son of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, made his acting foray with Ishaqzaade in 2012. He subsequently featured in Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, playing diverse roles.In Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he plays a 30-year-old police constable from Haryana.Arjun has spent extensive amounts of time prepping for this role under Banerjee's supervision. He interacted with police recruits across all ranks in both the Delhi Police and Haryana police and also visited a training academy to witness all that goes into the making of a heartland police officer, read a statement from Yash Raj Films.He is looking forward to play a "realistic and unique" policeman.The movie, set to release on August 3, 2018, also features his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.