GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Can't Wait to Begin Filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun has spent extensive amounts of time prepping for this role under Banerjee's supervision.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2017, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Can't Wait to Begin Filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun has spent extensive amounts of time prepping for this role under Banerjee's supervision.
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who sports a buzz cut typical of police recruits and embodies the heartland policeman in the first look of his character from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, says the change has been the only constant in his journey of 10 films in Bollywood.

"10th film 1 truth... Change is the only constant! Can't wait to begin filming this one. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," Arjun tweeted on Tuesday.




Arjun, son of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, made his acting foray with Ishaqzaade in 2012. He subsequently featured in Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan, playing diverse roles.

In Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he plays a 30-year-old police constable from Haryana.

Arjun has spent extensive amounts of time prepping for this role under Banerjee's supervision. He interacted with police recruits across all ranks in both the Delhi Police and Haryana police and also visited a training academy to witness all that goes into the making of a heartland police officer, read a statement from Yash Raj Films.

He is looking forward to play a "realistic and unique" policeman.

The movie, set to release on August 3, 2018, also features his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES