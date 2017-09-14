Carey Mulligan Welcomes Her Second Child

: The Great Gatsby actress Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt.Mulligan and Mumford have yet to confirm the baby news.In fact, the couple -- who also share two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace -- never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June."They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source had said after the pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.