Carey Mulligan Welcomes Her Second Child
Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles: The Great Gatsby actress Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.
The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt.
Mulligan and Mumford have yet to confirm the baby news.
In fact, the couple -- who also share two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace -- never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June.
"They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source had said after the pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.
Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.
The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt.
Mulligan and Mumford have yet to confirm the baby news.
In fact, the couple -- who also share two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace -- never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June.
"They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source had said after the pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.
Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
- Remember Ajay Nagrath aka Chintu? This Is What He Looks Like Now
- Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride