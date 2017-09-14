GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Carey Mulligan Welcomes Her Second Child

Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Carey Mulligan Welcomes Her Second Child
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles: The Great Gatsby actress Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.

The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt.

Mulligan and Mumford have yet to confirm the baby news.

In fact, the couple -- who also share two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace -- never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June.

"They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source had said after the pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.

Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES