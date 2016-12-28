Tributes have been pouring in since the death of actress Carrie Fisher, popular as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa was announced. She was 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls issued a statement to PEOPLE magazine on behalf Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on December 23, when she suffered cardiac arrest. Seeing her serious condition, paramedics decided to rush her to a nearby hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. She later passed away in the hospital.

Fisher – who was featured in several popular movies shot in the 1980s also suffered from bipolar disorder, was a victim of drug addiction and later turned into a mental health advocate.

Born on October 21, 1956 Fisher was born to singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. When she was 15, Fisher was featured in the Broadway show Irene which also starred Reynolds.

She made her first appearance on the big screen 1975’s Shampoo. But she grabbed everyone’s attention when she bagged the role of Princess Leia Organa in the inaugural Star Wars film, which hit the theatres in 1977.

She reprised the role in films released later. Her most recent appearance was in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Within minutes of announcement of her death, fans took to social media to express their sorrow and surprise at her death:

Carrie Fisher was hugely empowering for women, and she was important for helping to destigmatise mental illness. She was wonderful. — Emily Robinson (@See_Em_Play) December 27, 2016

