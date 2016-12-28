Carrie Fisher Finished Work on Episode VIII Before Her Death

Los Angeles: Veteran actress Carrie Fisher had completed her work on the eighth film in the Star Wars series. The iconic star, who died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after she suffered a mid-air heart attack four days back, was best known for playing Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise and wrapped the shooting for Episode VIII in July, reported Variety.

In the film Fisher appears as Leia Organa and the project is now in post-production. Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the Star Wars series, will not have to address Fisher's death until the ninth film begins shooting in 2018. Leia was originally slated to appear in that production.

Apart from Star Wars, Fisher had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series Catastrophe, playing the caustic mother of star Rob Delaney's character. The show's third season is set to premiere early next year. Fisher was on a flight returning from her work on the show in London at the time she suffered a heart attack. Catastrophe has completed filming for its third season which will air in the spring. Fisher appears in one of the season's six episodes. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season. There is no word yet on how the show will handle Fisher's character in upcoming seasons.

"She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person Ive ever met. She certainly wasnt ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I cant process yet," show's co-creator and star Sharon Horgan said of Fisher

via Instagram.