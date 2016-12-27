Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia of Star Wars, Dies at 60
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London on December 16, 2015. (Reuters)
New York: Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, People magazine reported, citing the family's publicist. She was 60.
"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," the statement from family spokesman Simon Halls read.
The iconic actress went into cardiac arrest while onboard a LA-bound flight on Friday.
Fisher was considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.
Catapulted to stardom when the original Star Wars was released in 1977, Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The author and actress may be best known for her portrayal of Leia, but she was also an accomplished writer known for no-holds-barred accounts of her struggles with addiction and mental illness.
Her thinly veiled autobiography Postcards from the Edge was adapted into a 1987 film version starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She also transformed her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, which played on Broadway and was filmed for HBO, into a book.
Most recently, Fisher had been promoting her latest book, The Princess Diarist, in which she revealed that she and co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on the set of Star Wars.
