GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Carrie Fisher's Annotated Star Wars Scripts To Be Auctioned

Annotated scripts by the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher are set to be auctioned in October.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2017, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Carrie Fisher's Annotated Star Wars Scripts To Be Auctioned
Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London on December 16, 2015. (Reuters)
Los Angeles: Annotated scripts by the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher are set to be auctioned in October.

Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the film series, passed away in December 2016.

Now, some of her personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the sci-fi film series will be up for auction during a three-day auction of Carrie and her late mother Debbie Reynolds' property October 7-9.

The first is Fisher's shooting script from Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. The 158-page script features annotations by Fisher which show the subtext and context of her iconic character's dialogue. It is estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,0000.

Also up for auction is her bound presentation script for the 1977 movie Episode IV: A New Hope, signed by filmmaker George Lucas.

Lucas wrote on the script: "To Carrie with much love, George."

It is estimated to sell for around $20,000 to $30,000.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Simran, Lucknow Central

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES