Carrie Fisher's Annotated Star Wars Scripts To Be Auctioned

: Annotated scripts by the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher are set to be auctioned in October.Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the film series, passed away in December 2016.Now, some of her personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the sci-fi film series will be up for auction during a three-day auction of Carrie and her late mother Debbie Reynolds' property October 7-9.The first is Fisher's shooting script from Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. The 158-page script features annotations by Fisher which show the subtext and context of her iconic character's dialogue. It is estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,0000.Also up for auction is her bound presentation script for the 1977 movie Episode IV: A New Hope, signed by filmmaker George Lucas.Lucas wrote on the script: "To Carrie with much love, George."It is estimated to sell for around $20,000 to $30,000.