Casey Affleck Didn't Feel Like Thanking Ben for His Golden Globe Win

London: Actor Casey Affleck has said he did not find any reason to thank his brother Ben Affleck when the former picked up the best actor trophy at the Golden Globes for his movie Manchester by the Sea.

Though, the 41-year-old star has "a lot" to thank his Oscar-winner brother, he does not think on stage accepting an award for a movie his brother had no involvement with, was the right time to do it, reported Femalefirst.

Speaking at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, Casey said, "I was sort of just curious as to what I was supposed to be thanking him for.

"Maybe he thought he was involved in the movie, but he wasn't. There's a lot of things to thank Ben for, but standing at the Golden Globes was not the moment to do it since he wasn't involved in the movie."

Ben's best friend and actor Matt Damon is one of the producers of Manchester by the Sea, which also stars Michelle Williams and Kyle Chandler alongside Casey.