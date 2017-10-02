Cast of Solo Makes it a Diverse Film: Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan says the presence of actors from multiple industries in his forthcoming Tamil-Malayalam thriller "Solo" makes it a diverse film.Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film also stars Neha Sharma, Dino Morea, Sai Tamhankar, Sruthi Hariharan and Arthi Venkatesh among others."The rich cast makes it a diverse film. We have Neha and Dino from Bollywood, Sai from Marathi, Sruthi from Kannada and I have predominantly worked in Malayalam films. The culmination of these talents makes 'Solo' a very interesting project," Dulquer told IANS.He said being part of "Solo" has been a very memorable experience."I'm thankful to Bejoy for even considering me. He's a very popular director and he could have cast any actor. I'm glad he came to me. I'm happy we did this film and in the process we've developed a bond for a lifetime."Dulquer is excited about the film, slated to hit the screens on Thursday."It's not easy to shoot simultaneously in two languages. I'm surprised that we managed to do it without any hassles. It'll be the biggest release of my career," he added.The film is an anthology of four stories on earth, fire, water and wind.Dulquer plays four different characters in "Solo", which marks Bejoy's Malayalam debut.