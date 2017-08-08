Cate Blanchett To Play Lucille Ball In Biopic

: Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been roped in to play comedy icon Lucille Ball in an upcoming film, to be directed by Aaron Sorkin.The film will focus on Ball's incredible life, reports express.co.uk.Ball starred on the TV sitcoms I Love Lucy, The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, The Lucy Show and Life With Lucy. She received the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1979.She was married to actor Desi Arnaz from 1940 to 1960.Actor Javier Bardem is eyed to play Arnaz in the film.Ball and Arnaz's children Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, will produce the film with Amazon securing the rights to release it.