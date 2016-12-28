Catherine Zeta-Jones Gives Fans a Rare Glimpse Into Her Family Life
Image: Instagram/ Catherine Zeta Jones
Los Angeles: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently gave a rare glimpse into her personal life by posting a photo of her family, including her star husband Michael Douglas.
The actress delighted her social media followers with the black and white shot which also featured Douglas, daughter Carys and son Dylan, reports mirror.co.uk.
"Totally laid back," she captioned the image of the family sprawled out on a sofa.
