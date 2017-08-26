Cats Are Evil, Says Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland says he hates cats because they are evil.Asked why he hates cats, Holland said in a recorded response: "Because they are evil."The 20-year-old British actor was introduced as Spider-Man last year in Captain America: Civil War. Holland got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Sony Pictures Entertainment film that released in India last month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.There are big plans in store for the new Spider-Man in Hollywood. Holland will also be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, slated to release in 2018. He will follow up his act in Avengers 4, and then a second solo outing is also planned.Recounting all the fun he had while for the film, Holland narrated an incident."My brother Sam was asleep in my trailer and I threw cold water over him. He woke up. Harry (his brother) had a video but he lost it."