GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Cats Are Evil, Says Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland expresses his disliking for cats. He has a lot of super hero movies lined up for the coming year.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cats Are Evil, Says Tom Holland
(Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Actor Tom Holland says he hates cats because they are evil.

Asked why he hates cats, Holland said in a recorded response: "Because they are evil."

The 20-year-old British actor was introduced as Spider-Man last year in Captain America: Civil War. Holland got his first solo movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Sony Pictures Entertainment film that released in India last month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There are big plans in store for the new Spider-Man in Hollywood. Holland will also be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, slated to release in 2018. He will follow up his act in Avengers 4, and then a second solo outing is also planned.

Recounting all the fun he had while for the film, Holland narrated an incident.

"My brother Sam was asleep in my trailer and I threw cold water over him. He woke up. Harry (his brother) had a video but he lost it."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.