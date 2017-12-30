When asked why a special panel was needed to review the film, Joshi said CBFC felt that considering the complexities and concerns around the film, there was the requirement for a special panel "to add perspective for the decision".

: Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, has set the record straight on the green signal given to Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati and refuted rumours that 26 cuts have been ordered in the film.Joshi clarified that the film will be released with a U/A certificate without any cuts. The CBFC, he said, had "only" asked for five modifications in the film, whose status had been in limbo for over two months.He also confirmed that the title of the movie will be changed to 'Padmavat'. Explaining the rationale behind this decision, he said that the filmmakers during discussions with the special panel formed to review the film had attributed their material/creative source as the fictional poem Padmavat and not history.Apart from this, changes have been ordered in the song 'Ghoomar' to make the depiction 'befitting' the character being portrayed. The fifth modification was to change the incorrect or misleading references to historical places, Joshi added.The CBFC chairman said that film's producers and director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are in complete agreement with the changes. He also expressed happiness at having resolved the situation in a pragmatic and positive manner."This was an unprecedented and tough situation. (I) am glad that following a balanced approach, we resolved the task at hand," he said.He said that the filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, too had asked for a special panel to of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community to view the film in a written communication.This is also not the first time that a panel has been formed, he said. Earlier, experts were consulted before the release of Aarakshan and Jodhaa Akbar too, he said.The panel saw the period drama on December 28. It consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr. Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of the Jaipur University.