CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Says He'll Always Try to Take People's Opinion
Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), says he'll fulfill his responsibilities as per the best of his abilities.
Indian lyricist, screenwriter Prasoon Joshi attends the Poster Launch of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' on May 04, 2017, at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Noted lyricist and ad guru Prasoon Joshi, who has replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), feels "happy" for the responsibility given to him and says he will always try to keep people's opinion in mind while certifying films.
"I am happy that the film industry has expectations from me. I have respect for the industry. I will always try to take opinion of people, who have right and positive thinking because this is very new to me," Joshi said here late on Friday evening.
"I don't have any idea about the CBFC functioning and my role as its chief, but I feel I am a sensible man and I believe in taking responsibilities.
"I have always been a confident person and more than anything I think, we should do our work responsibly. I don't believe in criticising anybody.
"I will try to fulfill my responsibilities as per the best of my abilities with my experience and guidance," Joshi added.
Vidya Balan, Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta have also been appointed as part of the reconstituted CBFC.
Talking about other members of the committee, Joshi said: "I feel all good people who are going to join will make a difference. It has to be done together. I feel some sort of understanding has to be brought in. We need to look at it constructively."
Joshi is known for his contribution to films like Black, Taare Zameen Par, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6 and Neerja and for designing successful ad campaigns.
Honoured with Padma Shri, the National Award winner penned the theme song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other campaigns.
