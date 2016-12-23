Celebs Review Dangal, Hail Aamir Khan's Movie As Film of The Year

A fictionalised tale, based on the lives of an amateur wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat -- Dangal is an inspirational story of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny.

Narrated through Mahavir's nephew and the girl's early sparring partner Omkar's point of view, the film is a balanced take on the subject and thus offers a few humourous nuggets which otherwise would have been a very dry documentation of their lives.

Aamir, who plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the movie, underwent rigorous workout sessions for the role. He had to previously gain weight, going from 68 kg to 93 kg in six months, for his role of the ageing wrestler during the first phase of the film's shoot and then shed all the weight to play a younger Mahavir. And his transformation journey has been inspiring and magical.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the makers of the film had organised a special screening of the film for the who's who of B-town. The event was graced by former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray among many others.

And after watching the film, everyone's been all praise for it.

Celebs and critics have been taking to Twitter to express how much they have liked the film and why the narrative and the performances deserves the appreciation it's been getting.

Here's what celebs had to say about Dangal:

#Dangal is the best film I've watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir! — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) December 19, 2016

You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it @aamir_khan! Kudos to you and team #Dangal for this absolute gem! What. A. Film. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

But the gold medal goes to the girls of #Dangal-Fatima, Zaira, Sanya, Suhani and Sakshiji! Perfect reel portayal of real champs! #girlpower — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

Humungous LOVE for #Dangal ...and deservingly so!!! Such an exhilarating Cinema experience....watch it soon!!!!! @aamir_khan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2016

This wonderfully talented, hard working self made woman is such an inspiration! Proud of you Badi !! Shine always #Dangal #RELEASE pic.twitter.com/mo3Ixq9ZL9 — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) December 23, 2016

#Dangal is perfection in every department of film making.This film will stay in my heart for a long time. Superb casting of brilliant actors — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) December 23, 2016

Shaabbaashh ...!!! 🌟🌟🌟Can t stop thinking what a superlative film #Dangal Aamir has made , the risks he has taken&dedication he has put in. — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 23, 2016

Saw #DANGAL.It's ORIGINAL,REAL,SPIRITED & INDIAN.Take a bow #NiteshTiwari @aamir_khan SIR Makes me feel proud to be part of film fraternity🙏 pic.twitter.com/FvE2XmWWMs — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 23, 2016

#dangal is such a free flowing piece of cinema. Leaves you motivated and inspired. It's a classic! Hail @aamir_khan @niteshtiwari22 👏✌️👍👌🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 22, 2016

Devoted to the religion that is cinema...

Passionate to an unparalleled degree...

With an awe inspiring honesty...@aamir_khan #Dangal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2016

After reading through this, seems like Dangal is a must watch!

With input from IANS.