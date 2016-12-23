»
3-min read

Celebs Review Dangal, Hail Aamir Khan's Movie As Film of The Year

News18.com

First published: December 23, 2016, 11:15 AM IST
A fictionalised tale, based on the lives of an amateur wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat -- Dangal is an inspirational story of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny.

Narrated through Mahavir's nephew and the girl's early sparring partner Omkar's point of view, the film is a balanced take on the subject and thus offers a few humourous nuggets which otherwise would have been a very dry documentation of their lives.

Aamir, who plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the movie, underwent rigorous workout sessions for the role. He had to previously gain weight, going from 68 kg to 93 kg in six months, for his role of the ageing wrestler during the first phase of the film's shoot and then shed all the weight to play a younger Mahavir. And his transformation journey has been inspiring and magical.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the makers of the film had organised a special screening of the film for the who's who of B-town. The event was graced by former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray among many others.

And after watching the film, everyone's been all praise for it.

Celebs and critics have been taking to Twitter to express how much they have liked the film and why the narrative and the performances deserves the appreciation it's been getting.

Here's what celebs had to say about Dangal:

