GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Celina Jaitly Enjoys Rejuvenating Babymoon in Austria

Actress Celina Jaitly flaunts her babymoon on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Celina Jaitly Enjoys Rejuvenating Babymoon in Austria
Image: Twitter/ Celina Jaitley Official
Mumbai: Actress Celina Jaitly, who is again expecting twins with husband Peter Haag, is enjoying her babymoon in Austria.

She says spending time in Austria takes her back to her "happy childhood" days spent in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Celina, who already has two children with hotelier Haag, took to Twitter to express herself, and post a photograph of herself from the vacation.

In a lengthy post, the No Entry actress wrote: "I'm a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that's me. Every time I go back home to Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous Kumaon hills of India. Thank you, Peter Haag for this babymoon."




The actress continued: "As you can all see the baby bump is loving its Austrian roots."

Celina got married to Haag in 2011 at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Special CBI Court To Pronounce Sentence On dera Chief Inside Rohtak Jail Today

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.