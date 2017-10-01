Celina Jaitly Gives Birth to Twin Boys, Loses One to Heart Condition

Celina Jaitly welcomed her second set of twins, both boys, on September 10 but revealed that one of her babies could not survive.The actress, who also shares two 5-year-old twin boys Winston and Viraaj with businessman husband Peter Haag, said one of her newborn sons, whom they had named Shamsher Jaitly Haag, succumbed to a serious heart condition.Celina opened up about the “bittersweet news” on her official Facebook page, where she wrote, “ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS. When it rains look for rainbows, when it’s dark look for stars… My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.“The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.”However, the actress said her another child, Arthur Jaitly Haag, will always remind her of Shamsher.“Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago,” added Celina.Read her post here: