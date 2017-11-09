GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Celine Dion Performs Remixed My Heart Will Go On

Dion performed alongside musician Steve Aoki at Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace here on Tuesday night.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 4:05 PM IST
Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image: Getty Images)
Las Vegas: Singer Celine Dion surprised her fans at a fund-raising concert here by performing a remixed version of her popular song My heart will go on from the 1997 film Titanic.

Dion performed alongside musician Steve Aoki at Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace here on Tuesday night, reports etonline.com.

Donning a ruffled one-sleeve jumpsuit, Dion sang the Titanic ballad while standing in the DJ booth. Following the performance, Aoki joined Dion and they both did their best dance moves.

The Benefit Concert was aimed to raise funds for those affected by the tragic Las Vegas shooting last month during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Tiesto, Zedd, Kaskade, Party Favor, Cash Cash, Lil Jon and more also performed at the event.

The show raised over $1,000,000 through donations, ticket sales and all revenue earned throughout the night.
