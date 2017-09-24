Chambal Is A Fantastic Script: Bhumi Pednekar
The 27-year-old did not share much details about her role, but said that she is excited to play the character.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her fourth film which revolves around the Chambal dacoits, says it is a "fantastic script".
"This is going to be my next film after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and it's being directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Chambal is the working title. It is a fantastic script," said Bhumi.
The 27-year-old did not share much details about her role, but said that she is excited to play the character.
"I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film," she said.
Chambal is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress is ecstatic about the collaboration.
"Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP are making it. I am extremely excited about this collaboration. Ronnie sir in the past has supported such amazing films. So, I am really excited about working with him and Abhishek (Chaubey)," Bhumi said.
The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the main lead.
Talking about working with Sushant, Bhumi said: "Sushant is the main lead in the film and he is such a phenomenal actor. So, I am really excited to see how everything unfolds."
