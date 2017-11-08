Channing Tatum Told Wife He Was Stripper on First Date

: Actor Channing Tatum did not hide his past from his wife and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum on their first date. He told her that he was earlier a stripper before getting into showbiz.The 37-year-old actor, who married Jenna in 2009, says his partner "needed to know" the truth."I think it was one of the very first like dinners we ever had together. I don't know. I'm not shy about it. She was just like, 'What?' She needed to know just like everybody," Channing told etonline.com.Jenna, 36, wasn't bothered by the revelation, and the Magic Mike star says it has been his male friends who have asked the most questions."Weirdly enough, girls ask fewer questions then guys do. Guys want to know everything about it like what, how much, when, were you naked?" he said.Channing's comments come just days after he revealed that his father had been unaware of his brief foray into stripping, and only discovered the news after the star's first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010.