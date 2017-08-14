Channing Tatum's Daughter is His Harshest Critic

Actor Channing Tatum says his four-year-old daughter Everly is his "harshest critic".Tatum, 47, believes his superstar status gets failed in front of Everly, who he has with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum."I've never worked so hard to like, make a girl like me and fail. I was like, 'Please, please, just please love me, please just love me'," Tatum told etonline.com.Tatum said Everly derives joy from seeing her father fail on screen."She likes it when I fall down and hurt myself! She's like, 'Haha, do it again!'. She's my harshest critic, man, but it's the best. It's a really good humbling experience, I can promise you," he added.