Channing Tatum's Daughter is His Harshest Critic
Image: Yogen Shah
Los Angeles: Actor Channing Tatum says his four-year-old daughter Everly is his "harshest critic".
"I've never worked so hard to like, make a girl like me and fail. I was like, 'Please, please, just please love me, please just love me'," Tatum told etonline.com.
Tatum said Everly derives joy from seeing her father fail on screen.
"She likes it when I fall down and hurt myself! She's like, 'Haha, do it again!'. She's my harshest critic, man, but it's the best. It's a really good humbling experience, I can promise you," he added.
