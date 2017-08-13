Character Actor Isn't a Derogatory Term Anymore: Deepak Dobriyal

: Actor Deepak Dobriyal, known for his memorable role in Tanu Weds Manu and for his latest performance in Hindi Medium, says people respect character actors more than earlier days and that filmmakers are also writing substantial parts for them.Deepak will soon to be seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kaalaakaandi and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central."I think a character actor is not a derogatory term anymore, unlike earlier days. Thankfully, story writers are sensibly writing characters for people like us that play an equally important part in the narration. This is a good thing. In fact, I think the whole story telling style has changed," Deepak told IANS.Coming from Delhi, after seven years long theatre career, Deepak had to struggle for a few years in Mumbai before getting into the film industry. But the struggle has not made him a bitter person."I had an image of a serious actor in theatre, whereas in the film industry, I am known mainly for comedy roles. Isn't it funny? It's not that socio-political changes don't affect me, but I do not air my opinion on things. Rather as an artist, I express things through my art," he said."I know people tag us as a character actor, but tell me aren't all heroes playing 'characters' on screen? If you look at a film from a performer's point of view, we all are putting equal effort and dedication," said Deepak, who shared screen space with actors like Irrfan Khan, R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut.Deepak said in Lucknow Central, in which he is playing a Bengali prisoner, he had a great time working with Farhan."As we all know that he is a multi-talented personality, but on the set he will never make you feel like a small actor or something. He treats all people around him well. In the film, we all shared a good equation," said Deepak.