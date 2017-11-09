Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Corey Haim; Actor Denies Allegations
According to a report in National Enquirer, a now-deceased Haim had told his friend about how he was allegedly raped as a minor by Sheen, who was 19 at the time while filming Lucas.
Image: Getty Images
After sexual assault allegations on Hollywood biggies Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, actor Charlie Sheen has been accused of allegedly raping his 13-year-old co-star, Corey Haim during the shoot of his 1986 film Lucas.
According to a report in National Enquirer, a now-deceased Haim had told his friend about how he was allegedly raped as a minor by Sheen, who was 19 at the time while filming.
In a shocking revelation, Haim's friend and former actor Dominick Brascia said, "Haim told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”
However, soon after the news broke, Sheen's representatives' issued a statement to Hollywood Reporter saying “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”
According to Brascia, the Lucas co-stars again involved in a physical relations years after the incident.
“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia claimed. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”
The Two and The Half Men star declared himself HIV Positive, sending his fans and followers into a frenzy.
Brascia’s allegations against now 52-year-old Sheen, come four years after Corey Feldman made allegations in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he and Haim — with whom he starred alongside in Lost Boys — had been sexually abused by people in the industry.
