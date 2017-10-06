Chef Movie Review LIVE: Will Saif Ali Khan-starrer Be As Flavourful As Promised?

Bollywood often gets a lot of flack for remaking Hollywood hits. But there are some adaptations that receive positive reactions. Chef is the latest addition to the list of films that are official remakes of Hollywood hits.



The film, which features Saif Ali Khan in a lead role, is the official remake of a 2014 Hollywood film of the same name. Considering the fact that the remake is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who had earlier made Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift, expectations are clearly high. The film also features Padmapriya (earlier seen in Chandan Arora's Striker), Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Milind Soman and Svar Kamble in key roles.



How would the professional chef Roshan strike a balance between his job and family? How does the bond with his son and helps his son experience a huge variety of food and places?



Oct 6, 2017 10:59 am (IST) Here's a special appearance to light up your day! Milind Soman's brief appearance in #Chef is as delightful and appealing as the way #SaifAliKhan whips up food. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 10:50 am (IST) Saif Ali Khan and Padmapriya Janakiraman's chemistry looks impressive. Wow. #SaifAliKhan and #PadmapriyaJanakiraman share an amazing chemistry especially when they match steps. #Chef — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 10:42 am (IST) Something genuine about Saif Ali Khan's performance. Have watched over 20 minutes of #Chef and there is something so genuine about #SaifAliKhan. Happy he did this film. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 10:42 am (IST) 20 minutes into Chef and we are already relishing the flavour, aroma and taste. Being a chef is way harder than you think. Your ideas need to be as fresh as your food. That's the message #Chef puts across — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 10:40 am (IST) Flavor, aroma, and taste- that's what you can experience with every food sequence shot in #Chef. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 10:22 am (IST) What a delectable beginning to #Chef! And bylanes of Chandni Chowk the perfect setting for the film. — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017

Oct 6, 2017 9:37 am (IST) The refreshing aspect of the movie is its music. The breezy soundtrack by Raghu Dixit and Amaal Malik is the soul of the film, just like the food and food trails, the lead character embarks upon.

Oct 6, 2017 9:14 am (IST) The film's trailer easiley evoked easy, flavourful emotions.

Oct 6, 2017 9:13 am (IST) The film revolves around the story of Roshan Kalia (Saif Ali Khan) who spends his childhood in Chandni Chowk and develops a strong passion for food which also is the reason why he leaves home to turn his dream into reality.