Chef Movie Review LIVE: Will Saif Ali Khan-starrer Be As Flavourful As Promised?

Here's a special appearance to light up your day!
Milind Soman's brief appearance in #Chef is as delightful and appealing as the way #SaifAliKhan whips up food.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
Saif Ali Khan and Padmapriya Janakiraman's chemistry looks impressive.
Wow. #SaifAliKhan and #PadmapriyaJanakiraman share an amazing chemistry especially when they match steps. #Chef— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
Something genuine about Saif Ali Khan's performance.
Have watched over 20 minutes of #Chef and there is something so genuine about #SaifAliKhan. Happy he did this film.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
20 minutes into Chef and we are already relishing the flavour, aroma and taste.
Being a chef is way harder than you think. Your ideas need to be as fresh as your food. That's the message #Chef puts across— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
Flavor, aroma, and taste- that's what you can experience with every food sequence shot in #Chef.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
What a delectable beginning to #Chef! And bylanes of Chandni Chowk the perfect setting for the film.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
Will the film be as interesting as the original film starring Jon Favreau? Let's find out.
Will #Chef be an interesting and convincing adaptation of Hollywood film with the same title?— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
All set to watch Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef in a bit. Stay tuned.
Watching first day, first show of #Chef. Stay tuned for the live tweet review of #SaifAliKhan starrer.— Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) October 6, 2017
