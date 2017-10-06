GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chef Movie Review LIVE: Will Saif Ali Khan-starrer Be As Flavourful As Promised?

News18.com | October 6, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
Bollywood often gets a lot of flack for remaking Hollywood hits. But there are some adaptations that receive positive reactions. Chef is the latest addition to the list of films that are official remakes of Hollywood hits.

The film, which features Saif Ali Khan in a lead role, is the official remake of a 2014 Hollywood film of the same name. Considering the fact that the remake is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who had earlier made Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift, expectations are clearly high. The film also features Padmapriya (earlier seen in Chandan Arora's Striker), Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Milind Soman and Svar Kamble in key roles.

How would the professional chef Roshan strike a balance between his job and family? How does the bond with his son and helps his son experience a huge variety of food and places?

Divya Pal of News18Movies will get you all answers as she live tweets the experience.
Oct 6, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Here's a special appearance to light up your day! 

Oct 6, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Saif Ali Khan and Padmapriya Janakiraman's chemistry looks impressive. 

Oct 6, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Something genuine about Saif Ali Khan's performance. 

Oct 6, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

20 minutes into Chef and we are already relishing the flavour, aroma and taste.  

Oct 6, 2017 10:40 am (IST)
Oct 6, 2017 10:22 am (IST)
Oct 6, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

Will the film be as interesting as the original film starring Jon Favreau? Let's find out.  

Oct 6, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

As we wait for the film to begin, here's a soothing track for your soul. 

 

Oct 6, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

All set to watch Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef in a bit. Stay tuned. 

Oct 6, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

Just in case you missed out, listen to the track Shugal Laga Le from the film. 

Oct 6, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

The refreshing aspect of the movie is its music. The breezy soundtrack by Raghu Dixit and Amaal Malik is the soul of the film, just like the food and food trails, the lead character embarks upon. 

Oct 6, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

The film's trailer easiley evoked easy, flavourful emotions. 

Oct 6, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

The film revolves around the story of Roshan Kalia (Saif Ali Khan) who spends his childhood in Chandni Chowk and develops a strong passion for food which also is the reason why he leaves home to turn his dream into reality. 

Oct 6, 2017 9:13 am (IST)

It's time to revive your taste buds as Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef hits the screen. A remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 Hollywood comedy, Chef also stars Padampriya in lead role. 

