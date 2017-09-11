Chef New Song Tere Mere Darmiyaan Captures The Essence of Love and Separation

Saif Ali Khan's Chef has been in the news since the day its trailer dropped. The remake of Jon Favreau's much-loved 2014 film of the same name, the Indian remake of Chef brings forward the same story with an Indian flavour. The makers of the film recently released a new song from the film, titled Tere Mere Darmiyan.The song captures Khan's relationship with his wife in the film, as the two stumble through their lives.Composed by Amaal Mallik, produced by Abhijit Vaghani, Tere Mere Darmiyaan has been sung by Armaan Malik and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Vizag.Picturised on Saif Ali Khan, it is a song where Saif's character understands where he has gone wrong and wants to make things right. The track is a beautiful blend of Indian music with alternative rock undertones and has a buffet of instruments like Chinese flutes, Bansuri, Dobros, Banjos.Talking about his experience of working with Music Producer of the song Abhijit Vaghani, Amaal Mallik quotes, 'He is a really talented music producer and understand's the composer's vision! I love the fact that he will fight for something new and unheard, yet when a song needs simplicity he just lets it breathe, still keeping things innovative yet simple. It took us 10 - 12 straight days of no sleep to envision this song and when we cracked it, the feeling was surreal."Amaal Mallik & Abhijit Vaghani have belted out chart topping numbers like 'Sooraj Dhooba hai', 'Gulabi Ankhien 2.0', 'Sua Aasmaan', 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', 'Salamat' and much more in the past. 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan' features a happy guitar melody with soothing vocals by Armaan Mallik.Jointly produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Chef is slated to release on October 6 this year.