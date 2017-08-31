First look poster of #Chef. Stars Saif Ali Khan. Directed by #Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Trailer at 2 pm today. 6 Oct 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/zGwXL5FKiK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2017

After a dramatic Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan is back on the screen with Chef. The actor who has already played a chef in Salaam Namaste will now again step into the shoes to recreate the 2014-film of the same name. While the original Hollywood film was directed by Jon Favreau, the Bollywood remake has been helmed by the Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.Saif plays Roshan Kalra, a professional chef who's so busy with his career that all his personal relationships have gone for a toss. His wife Radha, played by Padmapriya, constantly urges him to spend time with their only son. In an attempt to reconnect with his family, Roshan goes around the city making his son taste the best of food items and eventually quits the job. He soon launches a food truck with his son and friend.There's nothing new in the trailer if one has watched the original film but it's the actors' presence the lights up the screen. While Saif is at his charming best in the 3-minute-long trailer, Padmapriya, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Svar Kamble look promising.Just a few hours before unveiling the trailer, the makers also released a poster on social media platforms.The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 14, will not hit the screens on October 6.