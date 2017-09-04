GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Cher is Proud of Kim Kardashian

Singer and actress Cher appreciates reality TV star Kim Kardashian , who paid a tribute to her in a photoshoot for magazine Harper Bazaar.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cher is Proud of Kim Kardashian
Image: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian Official and Cher Official
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made singer and actress Cher "proud" with her photoshoot tribute.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channels Cher with her long locks, feathery lashes and a beaded dress with fringe when gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia's September issue, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Credit: @Kim Kardashian West


Upon seeing Kim paying homage to her and being dubbed Kim's "number one style icon," Cher took to Twitter to praise the 36-year-old reality TV star.

In response to a fan who thanked Kim for the photoshoot, the Believe singer tweeted:

"Love this picture. Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of (cigarette emoji). My Little Armenian... Sister did us both Proud."



Kim responded: "I love you!!!!"

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.