Cher is Proud of Kim Kardashian
Singer and actress Cher appreciates reality TV star Kim Kardashian , who paid a tribute to her in a photoshoot for magazine Harper Bazaar.
Image: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian Official and Cher Official
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made singer and actress Cher "proud" with her photoshoot tribute.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channels Cher with her long locks, feathery lashes and a beaded dress with fringe when gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia's September issue, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Credit: @Kim Kardashian West
Upon seeing Kim paying homage to her and being dubbed Kim's "number one style icon," Cher took to Twitter to praise the 36-year-old reality TV star.
In response to a fan who thanked Kim for the photoshoot, the Believe singer tweeted:
"Love this picture. Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of (cigarette emoji). My Little Armenian... Sister did us both Proud."
Kim responded: "I love you!!!!"
❤️This Pic— Cher (@cher) August 31, 2017
Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of 🚬😉
My Little Armenian 🌟Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻
Kim responded: "I love you!!!!"
I love you!!!! https://t.co/H7VxkN7aJe— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 1, 2017
