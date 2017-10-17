Cher To Return To Big Screen With Mamma Mia! Sequel

Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone’s Great — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2017

Singer-actress Cher is confirmed as part of the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! cast.The music icon had been posting tweets teasing her involvement in the upcoming sequel to Phyllida Lloyd-directed Mamma Mia! but it is now confirmed that she is one of the cast members, reports variety.com.Details about her role are still under wraps, but the Oscar-winning artiste has hinted that she will have to dance in the follow-up to the 2008 ABBA musical.In the tweets that she posted over the weekend, Cher wrote lyrics to ABBA's Fernando and posted: "Just went through two dance numbers. Everyone's great."The 71-year-old also posted a pic of ABBA-style platform shoes to make the announcement official. She captioned the image with a kiss mark emoji.In the film, written and directed by Ol Parker, Cher will join returning cast members including Meryl Streep as Donna, Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Dominic Cooper as Sky, Pierce Brosnan as Sam, Stellan Skarsgard as Bill, Colin Firth as Harry, Julia Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya.Newcomers in the film franchise are Andy Garcia, Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner.The sequel is said to go back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. It is scheduled to be released in theaters next year in July, within days of the 10th anniversary of the original's release.Filming for the movie began in September in the UK and Croatia.