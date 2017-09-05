GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Cheryl Tweedy Congratulates Prince William, Wife on Baby News

Singer Cheryl Tweedy, who has a five-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, took to Twitter to congratulate Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on their third child.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2017, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cheryl Tweedy Congratulates Prince William, Wife on Baby News
Image: Instagram/ Cheryl Tweedy official
London: Singer Cheryl Tweedy has sent warm wishes to Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, who are expecting their third child.

Cheryl, who has five-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, took to Twitter to congratulate the royal couple.

"Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news!! 3rd royal baba on its way (sic)" she wrote.



The pair already has two children together - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - aged four and two.

George is set to start school in London this week and Charlotte celebrated her second birthday on May 2 this year.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.