Cheryl Tweedy Congratulates Prince William, Wife on Baby News

Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news !!

😍❤️3rd royal baba on its way

👑🙌🏼👶🏻☺️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) September 4, 2017

Singer Cheryl Tweedy has sent warm wishes to Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, who are expecting their third child.Cheryl, who has five-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne, took to Twitter to congratulate the royal couple."Awww congratulations to Will and Kate on their baby news!! 3rd royal baba on its way (sic)" she wrote.The pair already has two children together - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - aged four and two.George is set to start school in London this week and Charlotte celebrated her second birthday on May 2 this year.