Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 to release on January 11

Chennai: Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu action-drama Khaidi No 150 will hit the screens worldwide on January 11, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

"We are coming out on January 11. I'm more nervous than I have ever been," Ram Charan, who has produced the film, told IANS.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film marks the comeback of Chiranjeevi in a lead role after a gap of eight years.