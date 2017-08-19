Chitrangada Singh Wishes Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Team All The Best

She created a stir when she walked out of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz but actress Chitrangda Singh wishes the team all the best, but refused to divulge what issues she had with Director Kushan Nandy."I wish them all the best. Whatever issues we had, I had with Kushan (Nandy) and it should be between us. I don't think we should be talking about them," Chitrangada said on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 where she walked for designer Neha Agarwal.Chitrangda walked out of the film citing discomfort shooting intimate scenes with co-star Nawazuddin but Nandy said the bone of contention was with regard to the script. Model-turned-actress Bidita Bag later replaced her in the film.The actress started her career being part of parallel cinema with films like Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi and Yeh Saali Zindagi, but later stepped into the commercial mainstream with films like Desi Boyz and I, Me aur Main.About how she selects her roles, Chitrangada said: "I think the story needs to be good and the character has to be right. Sometimes I am offered lots of stuff which is women empowerment things but just illogical."The idea behind strong characters is not about being a superwoman, it's still about being rebellious in a lot of ways. I like these parts which are grey, right and wrong. It's not intentional, not being conventional. You see films like Simran, its superb..."Everything that sells or works is commercial so there is nothing intentional about not doing certain roles."So is she going to do films that depict women as sufferers and then finishing as winners?"Absolutely, why not. Films are reflections of what's happening in the society, right?. You make films about them. I would love to be part of that if the character is written well. There is no such thing that I don't want to do," said Chitranagada.