Chitrangda Singh Says She Hadn't Planned to Go on a Two Year Hiatus

After being absent from the big screen for two years, Chitrangda is going all out with her comeback to Bollywood. Not only is she co-starring with Saif Ali Khan in Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar and featuring in the ensemble cast of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s third Saheb Biwi Gangster> film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, but Chitrangda has also turned producer. And once again, she's involved in two projects as producer. One is a biopic about former Indian national hockey team captain, Sandeep Singh, which stars Diljit Dosanjh; the other is a Abhishek Dogra-directed co-production with Anees Bazmee.While the actor reportedly avoided speaking about the reason she took a two year hiatus from the film industry, she said it wasn't a planned move. Meanwhile, she's excited about working with Tigmanshu Dhulia. "Tigmanshu and I were supposed to work together way back in 1997, when he was making his first film, Haasil. Somehow that didn’t work out. If it had, it would have probably been my first film instead of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Today, neither of us recalls why the collaboration didn’t work out then. Tigamanshu is extremely edgy and I like his style of filmmaking," she said.The actor has been shooting for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 in Bikaner since September. Given that it was a non-urban film and setting, Chitrangda had to work on her look, speech and even get dance lessons to ensure a realistic portrayal of a country girl from Rajasthan. In contrast, Bazaar takes place in the big city and Chitrangda plays Mandira -- a confident, urban woman -- in the film set around the stock market; the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra, who is making his debut.