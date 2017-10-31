'Chiyaan' Vikram's Daughter Akshita Enters Wedlock, Marries DMK Supremo M Karunanidhi's Great Grandson Manu Ranjith

Kollywood actor Vikram’s daughter Akshita entered the wedlock with Manu Ranjith, son of CK Ranganathan, founder of Cavinkare, in Chennai on October 30, 2017. The wedding was a very private affair with just close family members from both the sides in attendance.Manu Ranjith owns a chain of bakeries – CK’s Bakery and is also a director of Cavinkare, which was founded by his father. He also plans to scale up his business by having 100 outlets by 2017.Manu is DMK leader ‘Kalaignar’ M Karunanidhi’s great-grandson who was there at the wedding to grace the newlyweds.Vikram has organised a lavish reception at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar (MRC) Hall in Chennai today which will see who’s who from Kollywood cinema and other important dignitaries.On the professional front, Vikram starrer ‘Sketch’ awaits the release and Gautham Menon’s spy thriller Dhruva Natchithiram.Currently, Vikram is busy shooting Saamy 2, the sequel to his 2003 hit film Saamy, directed by Hari. The film made headlines when the female lead Trisha Krishnan opted out of the project. Buzz had it that Trisha walked out of the project as she was not happy with her role.(Image courtesy: UV Communications)