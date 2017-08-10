GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chloe Grace Moretz Was Fat Shamed By A Co-star

Chloe Grace Moretz shares her experience of fat shaming in Hollywood.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 7:19 PM IST
Chloe Grace Moretz Was Fat Shamed By A Co-star
image: Chloe Grace Moretz
Los Angeles: Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed she was fat shamed by a former co-star when she was just 15.

The 20-year-old actor said she was driven to tears when one of her on-screen love interest told her he would never date (her) in real life because she was too big for him, reported Variety.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' -- as in my size. It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set," Moretz said.

The "Kick-Ass" star said it was tough for her to continue working with the actor but she has now learned to "forgive and not forget".

"I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard ... It just makes you realise that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.

"You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark," she said.
