Choocha Will Always Remain Special: Varun Sharma on Fukrey Franchise

Varun Sharma, who shot to fame with his stint as Choocha in Fukrey, talks about his love for comedy roles.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2017, 6:54 PM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from Fukrey.
Mumbai: Actor Varun Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of the sequel of the 2013 film Fukrey, says though he wishes to experiment with different genres, he is enjoying to play comedy roles.

"Choocha is the first on-screen character I played, so it will remain special. And I enjoy playing comic roles," says Varun.

The actor says he wants to grow as an actor.

"Though it is not my agenda to act only in comedy films, I know that the audience is appreciating me in that genre. At the beginning of my career, I don't want to stop doing something just for the heck of doing something different or experimental. But, yes, as an actor I want to grow and therefore I want to explore different genres of roles," he said.

Varun's character Choocha has a special power of seeing future in his dream.

In a hypothetical situation, if given the power, what is the future of the film that he could see, Varun quipped: "No, people with special power, never apply it to them. This is my film, and all the actors (in the film) are part of my family. So I will not use my power to see the future of the film!"

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.
