Chris Cornell Wasn't Himself When He Committed Suicide, Says Wife Vicky

Los Angeles: Late American musician Chris Cornell's wife Vicky has penned a heart-wrenching letter, where she said that the singer was not himself when he killed himself.

Chris was found dead in a hotel room in Detroit on May 17. His death was later ruled as suicide by hanging.

Vicky's letter also said that they would always be soul mates, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"To my sweet Christopher, you were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through," she wrote.

"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

Vicky also promised to raise up her children well and stand up for her husband.

She said: "I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies.

"I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, your Vicky."

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room early on the morning of May 18, 2017, following a Soundgarden concert the night before. He suffered from depression and had substance abuse problems earlier in life.

Vicky said that he kept repeating: "I am just tired." She said: "He was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him."