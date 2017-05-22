Chris Cornell's Private Funeral To Be Held On May 26

Los Angeles: Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's attorney, Kirk Pasich, said the body of the legendary musician will be flown to California and a private funeral will be held on May 26.

The singer, who died in Detroit early Thursday, will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA. Although the Friday service is private, his attorney said that public memorials will be announced "when that's been decided", reported Variety.

The medical examiner from Wayne County recently confirmed that Cornell committed suicide by hanging.

However, his family on Thursday questioned the report, noting that he had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken a higher dosage that impaired his judgment.

"Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris if any substances contributed to his demise," the family said.

Meanwhile, several artists paid tributes to the singer over the weekend. Ryan Adams performed Black Hole Sun at a concert in New Zealand, as did Metallica's Robert Trujillo, incorporating the song into his bass solo.

During U2's performance at the Rose Bowl in LA singer Bono dedicated their song Running to Stand Still to Cornell and his family.