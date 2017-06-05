Chris Pine Questions The Title Of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pine has an issue with the title of Marvels film Avengers: Infinity War, and wonders do "we need more war for all time?"

In an interview with Screen Slam for his film Wonder Woman, the actor took a jibe at the third Avengers movie when he was asked if adding a theme of humanity to the usual blockbuster action was something that drew him to the DC film, reports express.co.uk.

Pine said: "One of the reasons for sure. She, in particular -- Patty (director Patty Jenkins) was a great reason why I wanted to be involved. I met her, I hadn't read - there was no script. Then she told me what she wanted to do: the story, my character, and Gal's (Gal Gadot) character.

"I agree that within this genre, it's difficult to do something new, and usually, you just see a bunch of people killing one another - in outfits and blowing up cities. Like, I know there's a thing called Infinity War, which is like, I don't - really, like, Infinity War? We need more war for all time?"

Pine plays World War I spy Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman, which released in India on Friday.

Avengers: Infinity War cast members include Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista. It is set to be released in US theatres on May 4, 2018.