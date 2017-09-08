GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chris Pine to Play Robert F Kennedy in New Limited Series

In a new series inspired by Larry Tye's biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making Of A Liberal, Chris Pine will be playing the role of Robert F Kennedy.

Updated:September 8, 2017, 8:33 AM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pine is set to portray Robert F Kennedy in Hulu's new miniseries. The series will be inspired by Larry Tye's biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making Of A Liberal Icon, reported Variety.

Robert Francis "Bobby" Kennedy, the younger brother of former US president John F Kennedy, served as the United States junior senator from January 1965 until his assassination in June 1968.

The biography was based on hundreds of interviews with Kennedy intimates, including his widow, Ethel, and access to unpublished memoirs, unreleased government files, and boxes of Kennedy papers that had been locked away for some 40 years. Pine will also executive produce the project, which as of now is untitled. Todd E Kessler, whose past credits include The Practice and The Good Wife, will pen the script.
