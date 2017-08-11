Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Staying Together Even After Split

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, who have announced their separation after eight years of marriage, are still living under one roof, claims businesswoman and reality TV personality Patti Stanger, who is close to the estranged couple."Okay, so this is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it. The day it happened, I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, (Chris) is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around," Stanger told etonline.com."I want them to get back together. So, I'm not fixing them up -- I would just be the counsellor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?' Because she's living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball.""If (Pratt) is still in the house, there's hope. If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor... It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close," she added.A representative for the estranged couple responded to Stanger's comments and said: "Patti Stanger is not an authorised spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments (about their marital status and personal life) are invalid."