Chris Pratt is The Funniest Man in The Galaxy; His Instagram Posts Are the Proof
Image: Reuters Pictures
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is sending the Marvel fanbase into a frenzy with its spectacular sequences and Peter Quill aka StarLord's newfound lineage. While the fans are absorbing the action extravaganza, Guardians actor Chris Pratt is busy putting his sassy self on Instagram. The actor who plays Starlord is known for his witty posts and comical status, just like his character. From making a rap on carrot muffin to dissecting his photo in a hilarious manner, Chris knows how to tickle the funny bone of his followers.
The actor even started a hilarious What's My Snack series, where he describes what he's eating in the most 'Peter Quill' way possible. From calling vegetable juice - swamp water to launching Starlord edition on cheese nachos, this man does it all.
While Baby Groot is the most cuddly member of the Guardians, Starlord is the most hilarious and sarcastic, in reel and real life.
#WHATSMYSNACK It is said that when you fast you have visions. It goes back to the Bible and probably before. It's a spiritual experience to say the least. I'm not fasting per se but I am definitely at the point in this diet where I've began metabolizing my own brain for energy. Not to brag. If your body gets so hungry you start eating your own brain matter for energy, keep going! You're almost there! It means the love handles are next! And then you will be complete. You will have arrived at the destination. And forever you will be happy. Just kidding. Don't do it. Not worth it. Go get some Doritos or skittles. Both of which have Starlord's face on them right now!!!
#WHATSMYSNACK today I got cucumber and egg wrap. It's basically exactly like a sandwich but instead of bread you use thinly sliced cucumbers and instead of meat you use sprouts and chopped up eggs and instead of flavor you get nutrition. 😔 Like I always said, eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is. Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!! #jurassicworld2
This laugh at the end of it!
One more still from the @vanityfair photo shoot. I have to credit the brilliant photographer @markseliger who discovered me wedged between these two rocks. It took him all day to pull me out. I had been stuck there for hours. I had barely enough strength to stare pensively into the distance. I mean, it was bad. Anyways. I almost had to chew off the lower half of my body to get out. But I'm not flexible enough. Bottom line. I could have died. But thanks to the brilliant photographer @markseliger I'm alive to tell the story, which is currently being optioned for a movie.
Chris is currently shooting for Jurassic World 2 and while we are watching him save the Galaxy with his friends, we are also excited for his next #WhatsMySnack post.
