Chris Pratt is The Funniest Man in The Galaxy; His Instagram Posts Are the Proof

News18.com

Updated: May 6, 2017, 1:19 PM IST
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is sending the Marvel fanbase into a frenzy with its spectacular sequences and Peter Quill aka StarLord's newfound lineage. While the fans are absorbing the action extravaganza, Guardians actor Chris Pratt is busy putting his sassy self on Instagram. The actor who plays Starlord is known for his witty posts and comical status, just like his character. From making a rap on carrot muffin to dissecting his photo in a hilarious manner, Chris knows how to tickle the funny bone of his followers.

The actor even started a hilarious What's My Snack series, where he describes what he's eating in the most 'Peter Quill' way possible. From calling vegetable juice - swamp water to launching Starlord edition on cheese nachos, this man does it all.

While Baby Groot is the most cuddly member of the Guardians, Starlord is the most hilarious and sarcastic, in reel and real life.

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK

This laugh at the end of it!

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK

Chris is currently shooting for Jurassic World 2 and while we are watching him save the Galaxy with his friends, we are also excited for his next #WhatsMySnack post.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
