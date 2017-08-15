GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chris Pratt Steps Out Without Wedding Ring After Splitting From Wife Anna Faris

Actor Chris Pratt announced a formal separation from his wife Anna Faris.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2017, 6:59 AM IST
Actor Chris Pratt announced a formal separation from his wife Anna Faris.
Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt was spotted without his wedding gold band for the first time since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris.

Pratt, 38, was seen greeting a friend as he took his son, Jack, to church here and the actor's ring was missing from his left hand, reported Us weekly.

Faris, 40, and Pratt announced on August 7 that they were parting ways after eight years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they uploaded on their respective social media accounts, the actors wrote that they were legally separating and requested for privacy.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

"We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another," Pratt had posted on his Facebook page.

The duo met in 2007 on the sets of Take Me Home Tonight. They got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia.

Their son, Jack, now four, was born in August 2012
