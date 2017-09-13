GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Christian Bale Transforms Physically for Dick Cheney Biopic Role

Christian Bale comes with another mindblowing transformation for the Dick Cheney's biopic.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2017, 7:47 AM IST
Christian Bale, left, and Sibi Blazic attend the special screening of "The Promise" at The Paris Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Christian Bale has undergone some dramatic physical transformations for his parts in films such as The Machinist and The Dark Knight Trilogy and once again the actor is ready to undertake the challenge.

Bale, 43, is bulking up to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney in his upcoming biopic. In an interview to Variety at the ongoing Toronto international film festival, Bale opened up about his next transformation as the lead of the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic.

The actor said in order to develop the proper body type and gain weight, "I've just been eating a lot of pies." Adam McKay is set to direct the film, which will also star Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney. The film is currently untitled and has not yet begun filming.
