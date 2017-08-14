GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Christian Coulson To Star in An Indie Rom-Com Bite Me

38-year-old star Christian Coulson to play the lead role in an indie romance comedy Bite Me.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Christian Coulson To Star in An Indie Rom-Com Bite Me
38-year-old star Christian Coulson to play the lead role in an indie romance comedy Bite Me.
Los Angeles: Harry Potter actor Christian Coulson is set to star in an indie romance comedy Bite Me.

The 38-year-old star will join Naomi McDougall Jones, Naomi Grossman and Annie Golden in the film, reported Deadline.

Meredith Edwards is directing the film, which follows 29 -year-old Sarah, who is part of a (real-life) fringe subculture of people who identify as vampires and believe they need to drink blood to stay healthy.

The film also features Mahira Kakkar, Harold Surratt, and newcomers Antino Crowley-Kamenwati and Mia Romero.

Sarah Wharton, Jack Lechner, and Joanne Zippel are producing the project, which will shoot in New York City this month.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.