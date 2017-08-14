Christian Coulson To Star in An Indie Rom-Com Bite Me
Los Angeles: Harry Potter actor Christian Coulson is set to star in an indie romance comedy Bite Me.
The 38-year-old star will join Naomi McDougall Jones, Naomi Grossman and Annie Golden in the film, reported Deadline.
Meredith Edwards is directing the film, which follows 29 -year-old Sarah, who is part of a (real-life) fringe subculture of people who identify as vampires and believe they need to drink blood to stay healthy.
The film also features Mahira Kakkar, Harold Surratt, and newcomers Antino Crowley-Kamenwati and Mia Romero.
Sarah Wharton, Jack Lechner, and Joanne Zippel are producing the project, which will shoot in New York City this month.
